Court acquits ex-regional governor, convicts eight others over deadly 2017 flood

Court acquits ex-regional governor, convicts eight others over deadly 2017 flood
An Athens court on Thursday acquitted the former governor of Attica, Rena Dourou, of criminal charges related to the 2017 flood that claimed 25 lives in Mandra, west of the capital.

The former SYRIZA official had been accused of dereliction of duty and manslaughter by negligence, among other charges.

She was among 12 defendants who were cleared by the three-judge court, including employees of the forestry, town planning service and stream clearing services.

Another eight defendants from the same services, as well as the former mayor of Mandra, were found guilty of manslaughter by negligence, but were acquitted of dereliction of duty.

