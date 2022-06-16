Suspected fraudsters wanted by China and US arrested in Greece

Greek authorities have picked up two suspects, in separate arrests, who are wanted in China and the United States respectively for fraud on a major scale, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) announced on Thursday.

One of the suspects is a 40-year-old Chinese national, who was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday in the East Attica suburb of Gerakas. The woman, who will face a prosecutor in Athens, is reportedly accused of making off with more than 30 million yuan (roughly 4 million euros) in a phony investment scheme. She allegedly scammed 340 people out of their deposits.

The second suspect was picked after up authorities at the airport of Aktion in western Greece received a notification that she was wanted by Interpol. According to the international arrest warrants, the unidentified woman is also wanted for multiple counts of fraud and faces life in prison if found guilty.