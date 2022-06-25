NEWS

Actor, radio producer Konstantinos Tzoumas dead at 78

[Vangelis Zavos]

Greek actor, radio producer and writer Konstantinos Tzoumas passed away on Saturday at the age of 78.

Konstantinos Tzoumas was born in Piraeus in 1944 and grew up in the district of Pasalimani and Athens. He studied acting in Athens and dance in New York.

He appeared in movies such as “Sweet Gang”, “The rags are still singing”, “Eleftherios Venizelos 1910-1927”, “Acropol”, “Rebetiko”, “Happy day” and “The Dracula of Exarchia”. In the theater, he has starred in plays such as “Waiting for Godot”, “My friend Lefterakis”, “I don’t…”, and “KP Cavafy Autobiographical.”

He made several guest appearances on popular  television series and later in life he had a long-running stint as radio producer in the radio show Cafe Society on En Lefko station, where he became popular for his running commentary on social issues and politics. 

He had also published three autobiographical books.

Death Culture

