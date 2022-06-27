Thessaloniki robbers make off with loot worth 800,000 euros

The robbers that stole a safe from the apartment of a businessman in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, early Sunday morning, made off with cash and valuables worth 800,000 euros, the victim told police.

The burglary took place shortly after 3.30 a.m. when the victim was absent. The perpetrators removed the safe and threw it off the balcony of the sixth floor apartment in their rush to flee with the loot, damaging the lower floor and the sidewalk.

In his testimony to the police on Monday, the businessman said the safe contained 300,000 euros in cash, while the robbers also took watches valued at 500,000 euros, according to state-run news agency AMNA.