NEWS

Thessaloniki robbers make off with loot worth 800,000 euros

Thessaloniki robbers make off with loot worth 800,000 euros

The robbers that stole a safe from the apartment of a businessman in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, early Sunday morning, made off with cash and valuables worth 800,000 euros, the victim told police.

The burglary took place shortly after 3.30 a.m. when the victim was absent. The perpetrators removed the safe and threw it off the balcony of the sixth floor apartment in their rush to flee with the loot, damaging the lower floor and the sidewalk.

In his testimony to the police on Monday, the businessman said the safe contained 300,000 euros in cash, while the robbers also took watches valued at 500,000 euros, according to state-run news agency AMNA.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Rafina murder suspects have allegedly confessed
NEWS

Rafina murder suspects have allegedly confessed

Lignadis denies rape charges in testimony before court
NEWS

Lignadis denies rape charges in testimony before court

Thessaloniki robbers throw safe off balcony to flee
NEWS

Thessaloniki robbers throw safe off balcony to flee

Man arrested for raping woman, holding her captive
NEWS

Man arrested for raping woman, holding her captive

Two arrested for killing of 42-year-old in Rafina
NEWS

Two arrested for killing of 42-year-old in Rafina

Hotel vandalized in Exarchia
NEWS

Hotel vandalized in Exarchia