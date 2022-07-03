Performance evenly split between disciplines

A total of 87,150 candidates sat Greece’s national university entrance exams last month, vying for 68,394 spots at the country’s tertiary education institutes, according to an analysis of Education Ministry data by mathematician Stratos Stratigakis.

The figures showed that the pass grade needed to enter the country’s top-flight schools dipped slightly this year compared to last due to a slightly worse performance by candidates, though the lowest grade for admission to any university rose.

The four disciplines were evenly split, with candidates doing better in the social sciences and economics-IT and worse in science and health sciences. In economics and IT – the most popular field by far – the average grade scored by 25,116 candidates rose to 10.46/20 from 10.43/20, while in the social sciences 18,276 candidates scored an average of 11.31 points from 11.17 in 2021.

In science, however, 14,200 pupils scored an average of 11.84 from 11.98 in 2021, while in the health sciences, the average grade of 13,676 candidates eased to 12.03 from 12.12.