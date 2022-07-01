NEWS

Rail operator TrainOSE renamed Hellenic Train

Rail operator TrainOSE renamed Hellenic Train

Greece’s Italian-run rail operator TrainOSE was renamed Hellenic Train at a presentation attended by Greek and Italian ministers in Athens on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis said the government was investing €4.5 billion in the country’s railway system, which was “at the heart of the green transition.”

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said an agreement signed recently between the rail operator and the state provided for the supply of hybrid and other modern trains as well as the upgrading and digitization of passenger service systems.

Hellenic Train CEO Maurizio Capotorto said the company was planning to operate additional railway lines in the country and hoped to procure hydrogen-run trains and more suburban railway trains.

Referring to freight transport, Capotorto also underlined the company’s connection with the ports of Piraeus and Thessaloniki, and that Hellenic Train will play a leading role at the port of Alexandroupoli.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New Piraeus metro stations to open before September, official says
NEWS

New Piraeus metro stations to open before September, official says

No Athens buses and trolleys on Wednesday due to strike
NEWS

No Athens buses and trolleys on Wednesday due to strike

Bus driver arrested for ordering 11-year-old off bus for not wearing mask
NEWS

Bus driver arrested for ordering 11-year-old off bus for not wearing mask

Russian flight ban in Greek airspace extended
NEWS

Russian flight ban in Greek airspace extended

Taxi fares set to rise
NEWS

Taxi fares set to rise

Road to green transport stumbling on staff shortages, EU official tells Athens discussion
NEWS

Road to green transport stumbling on staff shortages, EU official tells Athens discussion