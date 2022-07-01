Rail operator TrainOSE renamed Hellenic Train

Greece’s Italian-run rail operator TrainOSE was renamed Hellenic Train at a presentation attended by Greek and Italian ministers in Athens on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis said the government was investing €4.5 billion in the country’s railway system, which was “at the heart of the green transition.”

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said an agreement signed recently between the rail operator and the state provided for the supply of hybrid and other modern trains as well as the upgrading and digitization of passenger service systems.

Hellenic Train CEO Maurizio Capotorto said the company was planning to operate additional railway lines in the country and hoped to procure hydrogen-run trains and more suburban railway trains.

Referring to freight transport, Capotorto also underlined the company’s connection with the ports of Piraeus and Thessaloniki, and that Hellenic Train will play a leading role at the port of Alexandroupoli.