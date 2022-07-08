Covid: 18,948 new cases, 22 deaths, 101 intubated

Health authorities announced 18,948 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Friday, slightly up on Thursday’s figure of 18,297.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 22 deaths, down six on the previous day.

There were 101 patients on ventilators, up three on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 64% are vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,811,622 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 30,422 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.7% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The median age of new infections is 37 years, while the median age of fatalities is 80.