NEWS

Covid: 18,948 new cases, 22 deaths, 101 intubated

Covid: 18,948 new cases, 22 deaths, 101 intubated

Health authorities announced 18,948 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. Friday, slightly up on Thursday’s figure of 18,297.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 22 deaths, down six on the previous day.

There were 101 patients on ventilators, up three on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 64% are vaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,811,622 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 30,422 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.7% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The median age of new infections is 37 years, while the median age of fatalities is 80.

Coronavirus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU drugs regulator not adamant that Covid boosters target new Omicron offshoots
NEWS

EU drugs regulator not adamant that Covid boosters target new Omicron offshoots

Health authorities announce 18,297 new Covid infections, 28 deaths
NEWS

Health authorities announce 18,297 new Covid infections, 28 deaths

Cyprus brings back indoor mask wearing amid Covid-19 surge
NEWS

Cyprus brings back indoor mask wearing amid Covid-19 surge

Daily Covid-19 briefing to be given weekly from Friday
NEWS

Daily Covid-19 briefing to be given weekly from Friday

New cases of Covid-19 ease to 19,303
NEWS

New cases of Covid-19 ease to 19,303

Covid-19: Infections jump to 25,566
NEWS

Covid-19: Infections jump to 25,566