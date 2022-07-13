Police looking for bank robbery suspects

Police are searching for unknown individuals that broke into a bank vault in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni last Friday.

The perpetrators are believed to have entered the bank as customers a few minutes after midday.

It is unknown how they managed to get down to the vault, where they unlocked the door without setting off the alarm and broke into a total of five safety deposit boxes. The fifth box, which the culprits took with them, contained goods of unknown value.

The other four boxes belonged to the bank and were empty.