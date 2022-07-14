Crews work to contain wildfire on Samos

Firefighters continued working on Thursday morning to contain a wildfire on Samos in the eastern Aegean that spread overnight as abating winds helped greatly reduce the threat.

The fire department said 78 firefighters with six ground teams and several volunteers, assisted by 15 fire engines and two water-dropping aircraft were battling the blaze which broke out on Wednesday noon in the area of Palaiochori, just inland from the island’s western coast.

No injuries or property damage were reported, although two villages were evacuated as a precaution on Wednesday. According to state broadcaster ERT, the residents of Limnionas and Makria Pounta returned to their homes on Thursday.

Two people died on Wednesday after a firefighting helicopter crashed into the sea. Two others on board the helicopter were rescued. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.