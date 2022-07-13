NEWS

Helicopter operating in Samos fire crashes into sea

[samos24.gr]

A helicopter that was taking part in an ongoing operation to control a wildfire on Samos, in the eastern Aegean, has crashed into the sea, off the island’s western coast. 

A rescue team has been dispatched to locate the four-member crew. The Fire Service said the aircraft is a Soviet-made Mil Mi-8 medium twin-turbine helicopter that had been leased. 

No further details were immediately available.

A total of 27 firemen four water-dropping aircraft and three helicopters had been sent to the forested area near the village of Palaiohori, where the blaze broke out earlier on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. 

Fire

