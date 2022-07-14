NEWS

ND, Mitsotakis hold steady lead in poll

[AMNA]

The ruling center-right New Democracy party maintains a steady lead of eight percentage points over the opposition, according to a Pulse poll conducted for Skai TV on July 11-13 and published on Thursday. 

The survey of voting intention gave ND 34%, ahead of SYRIZA (26%), PASOK-KINAL (13%), communist KKE (5.5%), nationalist Hellenic Solution (4%) and radical left MeRA25 (3%). 

The poll shows a preference for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras in terms of suitability for the role. In this category, Mitsotakis enjoys an 11 point lead, with the PM scoring 39% against 28% for Tsipras. Another 30% answered “neither.”

Poll

