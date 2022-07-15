DIASPORA

Mitsotakis meets with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos

Greece appreciates the economic and cultural value of the audiovisual sector and the opportunity it offers for the promotion and prominence of the country on the world stage, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos at a meeting on Thursday.

At a meeting in his official residence, Mitsotakis presented Sarandos with the government’s vision for the audiovisual sector.

The two men subsequently attended an event Odeon of Herodes Atticus dedicated to innovation and Greek entrepreneurship, organized by Endeavor Greece to mark the 10th anniversary of its presence in Greece.

Ted Sarandos, one of the main architects of Netflix’ success, was born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1964. While his family did not speak Greek at home, his grandfather had migrated to the United States from Samos. Sarandos, a common surname on the island, has visited Samos in an effort to better connect with his Greek heritage.

 

Media

