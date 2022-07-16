NEWS

Fire risk remains very high in five regions on Saturday

[InTime News]

The risk of fire remains very hight in five regions of Greece on Saturday, the General Secretariat of Civil Protection has warned.

The areas most at risk are Attica, Central Greece (Viotia, Evia), Peloponnese (Corinthia and Argolida), Crete and Northern Aegean (Chios, Samos, Ikaria).

The Secretariat calls on citizens to avoid any open-air activities that can cause a fire by negligence, such as burning dry grass and branches, using machines that create sparks – such as circular saws, welding devices – using outdoor grills, smoking bees, and throwing lit cigarettes.

“Do not light fires for any reason,” the secretariat warned.

