NEWS

Greece sends two Canadair planes to help with wildfires in France

[Intime News]

Greece on Friday sent two Canadair aircraft to assist France in the battle against the wildfires that are ravaging the country, in response to a request made by French authorities via the European Civil Protection Mechanism and rescEU.

The wildfires are mostly located in the northwest of France, where 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

The two planes have already left for France at the orders of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides.

“It is the first time that France has activated rescEU and requested assistance to face wildfires and Greece is the first, and so far the only, country that has responded to this request, actively supporting European solidarity with all the forces that it has available. Warm thanks have already been expressed by the French authorities to Greece,” the ministry said in an announcement on Friday.

