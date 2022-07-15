NEWS

Survivor refers to ‘gust of wind’ in helicopter crash

Survivor refers to ‘gust of wind’ in helicopter crash
[samos24.gr]

One of the two survivors of Wednesday’s fire-fighting helicopter crash off the eastern Aegean island of Samos has said that a “gust of wind” destabilized the Soviet-era Mi-8 aircraft. 

An investigation has been launched into the accident, which caused the death of the 55-year-old Romanian co-pilot and the 49-year-old Greek liaison. Two Moldovan nationals survived, a 55-year-old mechanic who was rescued, and the pilot, 50, who swam to shore. 

The bodies of the two deceased were taken to hospital and are expected to undergo a post-mortem examination. The two rescued men are in good health, but were hospitalized for additional testing and monitoring.

The helicopter belongs to the Moldovan company Valan International Cargo Charter and was leased by the Greek Fire Service through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency for the current fire season.

Accident Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Firefighting helicopter crashes off Greek island; 2 dead
NEWS

Firefighting helicopter crashes off Greek island; 2 dead

Three located after fire-fighting helicopter crashes off Samos
NEWS

Three located after fire-fighting helicopter crashes off Samos

Removal of fuel from Euroferry Olympia completed
NEWS

Removal of fuel from Euroferry Olympia completed

Ferry still burning after 20 days; 3 missing
NEWS

Ferry still burning after 20 days; 3 missing

Two senior citizens found dead in burned homes
NEWS

Two senior citizens found dead in burned homes

Three more bodies recovered from Euroferry Olympia; three still missing
NEWS

Three more bodies recovered from Euroferry Olympia; three still missing