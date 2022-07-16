ADMIE to set up pilot fire detection system in Parnitha

Greece’s power grid operator ADMIE will place 540 sensors and panoramic optical and thermal cameras on 135 electricity poles inside the forest of Parnitha mountain, which will warn the Fire Service of a possible blaze.

The innovative pilot project, designed by Grid Telecom, a subsidiary company of ADMIE in the telecommunications sector, with the support of the Ministry of Civil Protection and Climate Crisis, will cover thousands of acres in the wider area of the mountain and aims to facilitate the work of the Fire Service by locating blazes as soon as they break out.

In case of fire, the sensors will send an emergency signal to the National Coordination Center for Operations and Crisis Management. The optical cameras will transmit a live image during the day and the thermal cameras will take over at night. All data will be transmitted with high geographic accuracy via a LoRa network and a fourth generation (4G) mobile broadband network. The fire detection system will be powered exclusively by solar energy.

“This important initiative of ADMIE, with the support of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, will make a substantial contribution to the battle we wage every day against forest fires,” said Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides.

“With the climate crisis making fires increasingly dangerous for humans and our natural environment, placing the country’s electrical infrastructure at the service of the Fire Department is an excellent practice that we must encourage and support,” he added.