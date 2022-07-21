NEWS

Government announces relief measures for those affected by wildfires

[InTime News]

The government announced twelve relief measures for fire-afflicted residents in Attica and other regions on Thursday.

The announcement came by Christos Triantopoulos, the Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The support measures concern wildfires that occurred in the month of July, one of which was the wildfire in the Attica area of Penteli.

These measures are:

– Six-month suspension of tax obligations

– Compensation for home damages and one household appliance

– Housing assistance to individuals and legal entities for the restoration of buildings and their facilities within demarcated areas

– Cash first aid for housing expenses, applicable online

– Subsidies for fire-damaged businesses

– Three-year exemption from property tax (ENFIA)

– Six-month suspension of enforceable decisions/rulings concerning one’s damage property

– Rent subsidy

– Accommodation of fire-stricken people in Attica hotels

– Subsidies for farmers

– Emergency subsidies to local authorities

[AMNA]

Fire

