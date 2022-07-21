NEWS

Validity of Greek passports to be extended to 10 years

The validity of Greek passports is to be doubled to ten years, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos announced on Thursday.

Greece was one of a handful of countries in the EU and the world whose passports were valid for just five years, the minister said, adding that increasing their valdiity to ten years will result in substantial financial and administrative savings.

“It will mean less bureaucracy for Greek citizens, especially Greeks abroad. It will free up police time. Both the state and citizens will benefit,” he said.

The 10-year validity will apply to all new passports issued to people aged 14 and above.

Currently, a five-year passport costs 84.40 euros. Under the new measure, the fee for 10-year passports will be the same. [AMNA]

Travel

