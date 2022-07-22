Hooligan victim’s family wants trial held in Athens

The family of 19-year-old Alkis Kambanos, who was fatally stabbed and violently beaten by suspected soccer hooligans in Thessaloniki in February, wants the trial of the 12 defendants to take place in Athens and not in the northern port city.

Among other reasons being cited by the family are the risk of demonstrations by soccer fan clubs and violence.

To this end, one of the family’s lawyers, Antonis Koudroglou, filed a request on Thursday to the prosecutors of the First Instance and Appeals courts of Thessaloniki.

“The request of the victim’s family is that the trial is not held in a mixed jury court of the Appellate District of Thessaloniki but in Athens for security reasons,” said Koudroglou.

Earlier this week, a prosecutor recommended that the defendants stand trial before a mixed jury court on charges of premeditated murder, in a case that caused nationwide shock.