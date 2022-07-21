Reinforcements called to battle wildfire in western Peloponnese

Reinforcements have been directed to an area in the western Peloponnese to prevent a wildfire blaze in low vegetation from reaching a village.

The blaze broke out earlier on Thursday close to the village of Agnanda, in the municipality of Ilida

One firefighter, who was injured in the operation, has been taken to the hospital.

A contingent of 115 firefighters, with four ground units and 36 tenders, are attending the scene as are six firefighting planes and two water-bombing helicopters.

Volunteer firefighters, municipality workers and earth-moving contractors are also assisting in the firefighting effort while all the fire services in the region have been placed on general alert.

A total of 44 forest fires broke out in the 24-hour period to 6 p.m., the Fire Service said.