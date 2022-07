Firefighters battling a wildfire in the area of the Lyra dam in Soufli municipality, northeastern Greece, were reinforced on Thursday evening, the Fire Brigade said.

Some 102 firefighters with 29 fire engines and four ground teams are being assisted by six water-bombing aircraft and four helicopters.

Local forestry chief Gianna Diagaki said the 2km fire front is moving southwards and includes four large fire pockets that are 500m apart. [AMNA]