Bomb at court complex linked to anarchist groups

Bomb at court complex linked to anarchist groups

Investigators are linking the discovery of an explosive device at the Evelpidon Street court complex in downtown Athens at around 2 a.m. on Monday morning with a bombing attack at the tax office in Maroussi, northern Athens, in early July. 

Greek police (ELAS) are working on the assumption that the culprits are part of anti-authoritarian groups who have, as of late, increased their activities. 

Police found the explosive device after Zougla and Efimerida ton Syntakton newspapers received phone calls that a bomb had been placed at the Evelpidon court complex and was timed to go off in 25 minutes.

Kathimerini understands that the incident is linked to the ongoing hunger strike by the detained self-styled anarchist Yannis Michaelides, who has been asking for his conditional release.

Police sources said the bomb was placed inside a plastic food container in a backpack. 

