Fire in northern Greece national park continues to rage

Firefighters continued to battle a devastating blaze in a national park in northern Greece for the sixth day on Tuesday, with the army dispatching fresh troops to back the Fire Service in its efforts.

Four aircraft and three helicopters also went up at first light to dump water on the blaze as it continued to eat through precious forestland and natural habitats in the Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli National Park.

The Fire Service has dispatched 320 firefighters, while municipal workers and dozens of volunteers have also thrown themselves into the battle.

Another large blaze that broke out on Saturday on the southeastern Aegean island of Lesvos also continued to burn on Tuesday, though the Fire Service said that it has been largely contained after a brief flareup overnight near the area of Vrisa.

Efforts to contain a third wildfire in Ilia in the Peloponnese showed significant signs of improvement as they also entered their sixth day on Tuesday.