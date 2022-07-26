NEWS

Fire in northern Greece national park continues to rage

Fire in northern Greece national park continues to rage
[Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

Firefighters continued to battle a devastating blaze in a national park in northern Greece for the sixth day on Tuesday, with the army dispatching fresh troops to back the Fire Service in its efforts.

Four aircraft and three helicopters also went up at first light to dump water on the blaze as it continued to eat through precious forestland and natural habitats in the Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli National Park. 

The Fire Service has dispatched 320 firefighters, while municipal workers and dozens of volunteers have also thrown themselves into the battle.

Another large blaze that broke out on Saturday on the southeastern Aegean island of Lesvos also continued to burn on Tuesday, though the Fire Service said that it has been largely contained after a brief flareup overnight near the area of Vrisa.

Efforts to contain a third wildfire in Ilia in the Peloponnese showed significant signs of improvement as they also entered their sixth day on Tuesday.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fire Service reports 58 forest fires in 24 hours
NEWS

Fire Service reports 58 forest fires in 24 hours

Very high risk of fire in four regions, including Attica, Tuesday
NEWS

Very high risk of fire in four regions, including Attica, Tuesday

Thousands of hectares burned in famed national park, Lesvos
NEWS

Thousands of hectares burned in famed national park, Lesvos

Fresh evacuation orders issued for two villages on Lesvos
NEWS

Fresh evacuation orders issued for two villages on Lesvos

Firebreaks halt blaze on Lesvos, homes saved
NEWS

Firebreaks halt blaze on Lesvos, homes saved

Wildfire still raging in Dadia, more blazes active
NEWS

Wildfire still raging in Dadia, more blazes active