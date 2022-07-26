Blaze in Mandra prompts evacuation order

A fire that started in the area of Mandra, western Attica, on Tuesday afternoon prompted civil protection authorities to issue a precautionary evacuation order for two settlements in the path of the flames.

The emergency 112 alert was issued to the residents of Neos Pontos and Nea Zoi, advising them to move towards Mandra.

The blaze is burning low vegetation and the Fire Service has sent some 26 firefighters with 13 vehicles and two water-dowsing aircraft.