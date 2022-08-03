NEWS

Deadly wasps kill woman in Ilia

Deadly wasps kill woman in Ilia
[Intime News]

A 67-year-old woman was found dead in her house on the Makrisias-Kalyvakia road in Ilia, southern Greece after being attacked by a swarm of wasps.

According to local media reports on Wednesday, the woman was on vacation in her holiday home when she discovered a wasp nest.

She was repeatedly stung by wasps after trying to get rid of the nest.

The results of the autopsy will shed light on the exact cause of her death, with media reports suggesting she could have been allergic to wasps.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Reported cases of West Nile virus rise to 25
NEWS

Reported cases of West Nile virus rise to 25

EU says Novavax Covid vaccine should carry heart side-effect warning
NEWS

EU says Novavax Covid vaccine should carry heart side-effect warning

Hand hygiene rules flouted at Greek hospitals
NEWS

Hand hygiene rules flouted at Greek hospitals

Personal doctor platform opens Monday for registration
NEWS

Personal doctor platform opens Monday for registration

Confirmed monkeypox cases rise to 32
NEWS

Confirmed monkeypox cases rise to 32

Covid-19 prevention drug now available for at-risk patients
NEWS

Covid-19 prevention drug now available for at-risk patients