Deadly wasps kill woman in Ilia

A 67-year-old woman was found dead in her house on the Makrisias-Kalyvakia road in Ilia, southern Greece after being attacked by a swarm of wasps.

According to local media reports on Wednesday, the woman was on vacation in her holiday home when she discovered a wasp nest.

She was repeatedly stung by wasps after trying to get rid of the nest.

The results of the autopsy will shed light on the exact cause of her death, with media reports suggesting she could have been allergic to wasps.