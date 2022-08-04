Vartholomaios laments ‘blow’ to Greek diaspora

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, leads a Mass at the St.Sofia Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, August. 22, 2021. [AP]

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios has reacted to news of the fire that gutted the Baliki Rum Hospital in Istanbul’s Zeytinburnu district on Thursday.

“Our diaspora has suffered a serious blow,” Vartholomaios said.

“We thank God there were no victims,” he said, while commending the efforts of officials, emergency crews and hospital staff in evacuating the patients and putting off the blaze.

Images showed the fire burning through the roof of the historic building which was established in the 18th century and continues its service run by the city’s Greek community.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.