NEWS

Eight squatters arrested in occupied Exarchia building

[InTime News]

Police evacuated a building occupied by squatters early Friday morning in the central Athens district of Exarchia, following a complaint by the owner.

During the operation, eight foreign nationals were arrested – three from Egypt, two from Palestine and one apiece from Tunisia, Syria and Iraq. They were charged with disturbing the peace and violations of migration legislation. The building was handed over to the owner.

Police said a man who had been arrested on Wednesday for attempted rape and robbery had also been staying at the building. 

The arrested men were to appear before a prosecutor.

The matter was reported in a post by the minister of citizens’ protection, Takis Theodorikakos, who said there are no no-go areas in Attica and Greece. “We are firmly on the side of the citizens and we continue our determined efforts for their safety,” he said. 

Crime

