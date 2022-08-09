Property declarations for Crete and Attica far off the mark

The collection of property declarations in the Cyclades chain of islands has exceeded the 50% barrier and is moving according to plan; however, deed declarations on Crete and in Attica are lagging behind, according to official data.

Deed declarations in Hania, Rethymno, half of the prefecture of Iraklio and the rest of West Attica with the islands under its jurisdiction, remain at low levels.

The Hellenic Cadastre says it is optimistic that the pace will increase after the end of the summer period, estimating that by the end of the year a total of 90% of the assessed property declaration around the country will have been collected.