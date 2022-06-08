Athens buildings offered facelift subsidy

Private properties in downtown Athens can benefit from a 1.5-million-euro restoration grant scheme launched by the City of Athens and the Technical Chamber of Greece (TEE).

The purpose of the Prosopsi program is to encourage and assist property owners in improving the appearance of the facades of their buildings. A subsidy of up to €6,000 euros per property, or €7,200 for listed buildings, is payable.

Interventions also include camouflaging of outdoor AC units and removing unnecessary antennas.

“The renovation is an opportunity not only for aesthetic upgrades but also for safety improvements,” TEE President Giorgos Stasinos said. It is estimated that 54% of the capital’s buildings were built before 1970.