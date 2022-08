A brush fire that broke out near a home on Athanasios Diakou Street in the western Athens suburb of Korydallos was contained shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the fire department, the fire broke out shortly before 7 p.m. and was close to houses.

Seventy-two firefighters were deployed to the scene, with 15 vehicles, three helicopters and volunteer firefighters assisting.