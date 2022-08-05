Fire shuts down national highway near Elefsina toll station

A wildfire has shut down a key section of the Athens-Corinth national highway during one of the busiest times of the year for domestic holiday travel.

The fire broke out on Friday morning in the area of Nea Peramos, some 3 kilometers east the Elefsina toll station on the way to Corinth.

Traffic on the Elefsina-Nea Peramos stretch of the Olympia Odos motorway is being diverted to the old national highway, according to the police, as dozens of firefighters and municipal crews were thrown into the battle to bring the blaze under control before the anticipated afternoon rush.

Residents in Ano Vlychada were also evacuated shortly after 11 a.m. as a precaution, though the Fire Service says that the blaze is not threatening homes and businesses in the area.