NEWS

Fire shuts down national highway near Elefsina toll station

Fire shuts down national highway near Elefsina toll station
[AP]

A wildfire has shut down a key section of the Athens-Corinth national highway during one of the busiest times of the year for domestic holiday travel.

The fire broke out on Friday morning in the area of Nea Peramos, some 3 kilometers east the Elefsina toll station on the way to Corinth.

Traffic on the Elefsina-Nea Peramos stretch of the Olympia Odos motorway is being diverted to the old national highway, according to the police, as dozens of firefighters and municipal crews were thrown into the battle to bring the blaze under control before the anticipated afternoon rush.

Residents in Ano Vlychada were also evacuated shortly after 11 a.m. as a precaution, though the Fire Service says that the blaze is not threatening homes and businesses in the area.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fire breaks out near Elefsina toll station
NEWS

Fire breaks out near Elefsina toll station

Grief over fire at Istanbul’s Balikli Greek Hospital
DIASPORA

Grief over fire at Istanbul’s Balikli Greek Hospital

Vartholomaios laments ‘blow’ to Greek diaspora
DIASPORA

Vartholomaios laments ‘blow’ to Greek diaspora

Fire causes evacuation of Greek Balikli hospital in Istanbul
DIASPORA

Fire causes evacuation of Greek Balikli hospital in Istanbul

Crews working to contain fire in Nestani, Arcadia
NEWS

Crews working to contain fire in Nestani, Arcadia

Fires break out in Gythio, Pyrgos; Aspropyrgos blaze splits in two
NEWS

Fires break out in Gythio, Pyrgos; Aspropyrgos blaze splits in two