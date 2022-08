A total of 60 fires broke out on Sunday through Monday according to the fire department, while the risk of fire was elevated to high for Tuesday.

More specifically, the Fire Risk Forecast Map issued by the General Secretariat of Civil Protection at the Ministry of Interior predicted a high fire risk in the following areas: Attica, Evia, Viotia, Fthiotida, Peloponnese, Evros, Samothrakis, Thassos, Zakynthos, Kefalonia and Ithaca.