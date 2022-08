The village of Megala Alonia in the northern part of the Ionian island of Zakynthos is now under evacuation orders as a wildfire threatens the area.

Residents have received a message via the 112 emergency number to evacuate toward the village of Ano Volimes.

The Fire Service said 24 firefighters with 10 fire engines are working to contain the blaze, assisted by five water-dropping aircraft and one helicopter.