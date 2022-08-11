Macron thanks Greece, Germany, Poland for helping with fires

French President Emmanuel Macron thanked Greece and four more countries for assisting in the battle against the wildfires that are ravaging the country.

In July, Greece sent two Canadair in response to a request made by French authorities via the European Civil Protection Mechanism and rescEU.

“Germany, Greece, Poland, and in the next few hours Romania and Austria: our partners are coming to the aid of France which is facing wildfires. Thanks to them. European solidarity is at work!” he said in a tweet.

L’Allemagne, la Grèce, la Pologne, et dans les prochaines heures la Roumanie et l’Autriche : nos partenaires viennent en aide à la France face aux incendies. Merci à eux. La solidarité européenne est à l’œuvre ! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 11, 2022