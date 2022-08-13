NEWS

Camp bullies wanted by the police

Two 17-year-old group leaders at a municipal-run camp in Hersonissos on Crete are wanted by the police after parents complained the two teens repeatedly beat their 13-year-old son during his stay there. 

The 13-year-old, according to state broadcaster ERT, told police that whenever he and his friends were late returning to their rooms after playing or did something that deviated from the rules and limits set by the team leaders, the 17-year-olds would hit them, even with a belt, in order to teach them discipline. 

The alleged incidents took place on August 2 and 10.

