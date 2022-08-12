Ten fans of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv sentenced in Greece

Maccabi's player Eran Zhavi (L) celebrates his goal with his teammates, during the UEFA Conference League third qualifying round 2nd leg soccer match between Aris and Maccabi Tel Aviv, at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece, on 11 August 2022. [Achilleas Chiras/EPA]

A Greek court on Friday handed down suspended sentences and fines to 10 fans of Israeli soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv after finding them guilty of illegal possession of flares as they headed to a Europa Conference League match against Aris.

The 10 were sentenced to nine-month terms, suspended for three years, and ordered to pay a 300 euro fine each. Another five who were arrested with them are minors aged 16 and 17, and were to be tried at a later date in juvenile court. All were released.

Police said the fans, between the ages of 16 and 35, had been detained ahead of Thursday’s qualifying match during a security check. The arrests were announced Friday morning.

Aris won the match 2-1 but Maccabi Tel Aviv advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

[AP]