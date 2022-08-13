NEWS

Girl (8) dies from heatstroke in car

[Intime News]

An 8-year-old girl died on Friday after being found unconscious in a car in a northern suburb of Athens.

The incident occurred in a Roma settlement in Halandri.

The alarm was raised at noon when the child’s mother, who was cooking and did not realize her child was missing, could not find the girl.

After a search, the child was found in the passenger seat of an abandoned car located near her home.

The car, which belonged to the girl’s grandfather, reportedly did not have door handles so could not be opened from the outside.

Residents smashed the car windows to get to the girl, who was rushed to Gennimatas General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Doctors suspect the death was caused by heatstroke but have ordered an autopsy.

Criminal charges have been brought against the girl’s parents, who are expected to be taken before an investigating magistrate. They will remain in detention until Tuesday. [AMNA]

Accident Child

