Searing temperatures expected over next three days in Greece

A new heatwave is expected to hit Greece in the next three days starting from Thursday, bringing temperatures as high as 40 and 41 degrees Celsius, according the National Meteorological Service (EMY).

The hot front is developing from the west, with Etoloakarnania recording temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the highest temperatures were seen in Athens (38.8 in the district of Kallithea), in Kranidi, Argolis, (39.6C), Asteri in Laconia (39.2C), Sparta (39.1C) and the island of Salamina (39.1C).

In Attica, the heat will peak on Friday and Saturday, with EMY expecting temperatures of 39 to 40C on the mainland and 41 degrees locally in Thessaly and central Greece. On the islands, it will be somewhat cooler with 36-37 degrees Celsius.

The heatwave will ease slightly on Saturday in western and northern Greece but will remain unchanged for the rest of the country.

On Sunday, temperatures will drop noticeably across the country and return close to the normal levels for the season, with a maximum value in most areas of 32 to 35 degrees Celsius.