Thassos fire burned 277 hectares, most of it in Natura network

The wildfire that broke out on August 10 on the northern Greek island of Thassos has burned nearly 277 hectares of land, the vast majority of which lie in protected Natura 2000 areas, the National Observatory’s BEYOND center said in an assessment on Friday.

In particular, the observatory’s Center of EO Research & Satellite Remote Sensing, said 267 hectares of Natura 2000 land were destroyed. Data provided by the satellite-based European program Copernicus EU showed that the burned areas consisted of 84% forestland and 16% scrubland.

BEYOND develops research and provides disaster management services for Southeast Europe, the Mediterranean, North Africa, the Middle East and the Balkans.

[AMNA]