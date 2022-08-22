President praises athletes following European Championships

The success of Greek athletes in winning medals at European Championships “fills us with pride and moves us emotionally,” President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said on Monday.

Sakellaropoulou noted that 11 athletes and 2 teams had won 7 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze medals, and mentioned individual winners by name: Evangelia Anastasiadiou, Apostolos Christou, Stefanos Douskos, Antigoni Drisbioti, Zoe Fitsiou, Kristian Gkolomeev, Antonis Papakonstantinou, Lefteris Petrounias, Katerina Stefanidi, Miltos Tentoglou, and Elina Tzengo, as well as the national water polo and artistic swimming teams.

They were joined by several other Greek athletes at sea and at pools, at all stadiums, she underlined, who also “fought with faith and power without making it to the podium.”

The president praised all the athletes’ persistence, physical and emotional courage, and focus, underlining their character and modesty.

They “serve as models for the younger generations, this being their greatest contribution to their homeland.” [AMNA]