Recognition of degrees from abroad simplified

More than 3,500 foreign universities from 114 countries are on the list of tertiary educational institutions recognized by Greece, and now anyone interested in having their degree officially recognized in the country will have an answer within a maximum of two months, according to new legislation.

As of Monday, DOATAP, the agency responsible for the recognition of foreign degrees, will begin implementing legislation that automates all procedures for the recognition of a degree.

Until now graduates of foreign universities who had filed an application for recognition of their degree faced a long delay before they received a response and as a result they could not plan their professional career.

According to DOATAP President Orestis Kalogirou, as of November it will take a week for a response regarding a postgraduate or interdisciplinary degree, while for a basic degree the maximum period will be two months.