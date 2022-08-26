Dutch tourists get into brawl on Crete

Three young Dutch tourists were injured, with one of them hospitalized, while four of their compatriots were arrested after a brawl broke out in the popular resort of Hersonissos on the island of Crete.

According to the Cretalive news and media site, the incident occurred early Thursday when a group of four Dutchmen, three aged 18 and the fourth 19, attacked a fellow Dutch national on one of the main streets of the resort.

An all-out brawl broke out when two of their compatriots, aged 19 and 27, tried to intervene.