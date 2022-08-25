NEWS

Greek police nab fugitive convicted for major fraud in Germany

Greek police nab fugitive convicted for major fraud in Germany

A man wanted in Germany for running a fraud racket that netted more than 1.4 million euros has been arrested in Greece and faces extradition, according to a police announcement on Thursday.

The 37-year-old man, whose name was not made public, was stopped at Thessaloniki airport in northern Greece on Wednesday afternoon and taken into custody on the strength of a European arrest warrant.

He has been convicted to 10 years in prison in Germany for heading a gang that convinced victims to “invest” large amounts of money on the promise of huge returns and then laundered the money through a sophisticated, Europe-wide network.

The racket’s victims, who were approached via telephone or email, were not restricted to Germany.

Authorities have credited the gang with fleecing its victims of at least 1,440.991 euros.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek public warned about email fraud
NEWS

Greek public warned about email fraud

Two arrested, one sought over Hania stabbing
NEWS

Two arrested, one sought over Hania stabbing

Thessaloniki prosecutor orders probe into ‘exorcisms’
NEWS

Thessaloniki prosecutor orders probe into ‘exorcisms’

Acrobatic cat burglars nabbed during drug bust in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Acrobatic cat burglars nabbed during drug bust in Thessaloniki

Crete assault suspect remanded in custody
NEWS

Crete assault suspect remanded in custody

Supreme Court urges swift investigation of tourist attack on Crete
NEWS

Supreme Court urges swift investigation of tourist attack on Crete