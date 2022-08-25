Greek police nab fugitive convicted for major fraud in Germany

A man wanted in Germany for running a fraud racket that netted more than 1.4 million euros has been arrested in Greece and faces extradition, according to a police announcement on Thursday.

The 37-year-old man, whose name was not made public, was stopped at Thessaloniki airport in northern Greece on Wednesday afternoon and taken into custody on the strength of a European arrest warrant.

He has been convicted to 10 years in prison in Germany for heading a gang that convinced victims to “invest” large amounts of money on the promise of huge returns and then laundered the money through a sophisticated, Europe-wide network.

The racket’s victims, who were approached via telephone or email, were not restricted to Germany.

Authorities have credited the gang with fleecing its victims of at least 1,440.991 euros.