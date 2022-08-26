NEWS

Alepochori man faces charges of serial attempted murder

[InTime News]

A 70-year-old man is facing charges of serial attempted murder on Friday after being arrested for shooting at a group of minors that had entered his property at dawn in Alepochori, leaving two injured.

The 70-year-old was brought before a prosecutor in the afternoon, and after the charges were announced, he was directed to an investigator.

According to the details in the casefile, the suspect used a hunting rifle to shoot at a group of four people he saw on his property who he claims he believed were thieves.

The shooting left one 14-year-old and one 16-year-old boy injured. They are being treated at hospital in a stable condition.

