Greek public warned about email fraud

Law enforcement authorities have notified the public to be on the lookout for fraudulent emails purporting to be sent by the president of the Board of Directors of Europol, Jerome Bonet, as well as the Hellenic Police (ELAS), Europol, Interpol and other bodies.

According to a statement by ELAS, the mails are sent to prospective victims under the pretext that they are involved in illegal pornography and other offenses, noting that such offenses carry a five-year prison sentence and a fine of 75,000 euros.

The aim of the perpetrators is to mislead recipients and prey on their concerns to extract illegal financial gain.

ELAS is strongly advising people not to respond and to delete these messages and not to open the attached files to avoid malware attacks.