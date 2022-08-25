NEWS

Two arrested, one sought over Hania stabbing

Two arrested, one sought over Hania stabbing

A 17-year-old male was arrested in the town of Hania on the island of Crete on Wednesday in connection with the Tuesday dawn stabbing and mugging of a 37-year-old.

Police have also reportedly identified and are looking for a 22-year-old as a participant in the attack.

Both are charged with robbery, the use of a weapon and damage to foreign property.

The 49-year-old father of the 17-year-old was also arrested, on charges of neglect of a minor.

The incident took place in an outdoor parking lot when the two suspects, both Greeks, had an argument with the 37-year-old.

After attacking him and injuring him with the knife they took off in his vehicle.

The stolen car was later found by the police in a ditch.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki prosecutor orders probe into ‘exorcisms’
NEWS

Thessaloniki prosecutor orders probe into ‘exorcisms’

Acrobatic cat burglars nabbed during drug bust in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Acrobatic cat burglars nabbed during drug bust in Thessaloniki

Crete assault suspect remanded in custody
NEWS

Crete assault suspect remanded in custody

Supreme Court urges swift investigation of tourist attack on Crete
NEWS

Supreme Court urges swift investigation of tourist attack on Crete

Cyprus police arrest Ukrainian woman ‘holding knife’ at Russia celebration
NEWS

Cyprus police arrest Ukrainian woman ‘holding knife’ at Russia celebration

Group claims DESFA cyber attack
NEWS

Group claims DESFA cyber attack