Two arrested, one sought over Hania stabbing

A 17-year-old male was arrested in the town of Hania on the island of Crete on Wednesday in connection with the Tuesday dawn stabbing and mugging of a 37-year-old.

Police have also reportedly identified and are looking for a 22-year-old as a participant in the attack.

Both are charged with robbery, the use of a weapon and damage to foreign property.

The 49-year-old father of the 17-year-old was also arrested, on charges of neglect of a minor.

The incident took place in an outdoor parking lot when the two suspects, both Greeks, had an argument with the 37-year-old.

After attacking him and injuring him with the knife they took off in his vehicle.

The stolen car was later found by the police in a ditch.