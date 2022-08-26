Man accused of attacking German family on Crete remanded

A 37-year-old man accused of attacking a family of German tourists in Perama-Mylopotamos on Crete on August 19 was temporarily detained in Rethymno on Friday.

After hearing his deposition, an investigative magistrate and the prosecutor decided to remand him in custody, charging him with “attempted aggravated bodily harm with racist motives,” a felony.

The man, driving his pickup with his brother, 36, in the passenger seat, crashed into the tourists’ rental car and chased them after having an altercation with one of the sons in the family.

The suspect’s brother was released after being charged with a misdemeanor offense.

The defendant’s lawyer contested the remand decision, saying there was no indication from the examination of their car that the family was in danger. This was claimed, he said, so that a felony charge could be leveled to justify temporary detention.