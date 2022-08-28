Extracurricular activities for public elementary school pupils

New legislation has paved the way for public elementary schools to pool their resources and capabilities in order to offer their pupils a program of extracurricular activities.

The so-called “education clubs” foreseen in the new rules on schools are aimed at bolstering youngsters’ access to creative, instructive and physical activities such as creative writing, sports, theater, oratory and robotics, but also to take courses in things like safe internet use.

The deadline for enrolling in the new programs is October 15, with the first round of activities starting 10 days later.