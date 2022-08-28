NEWS

Extracurricular activities for public elementary school pupils

Extracurricular activities for public elementary school pupils

New legislation has paved the way for public elementary schools to pool their resources and capabilities in order to offer their pupils a program of extracurricular activities. 

The so-called “education clubs” foreseen in the new rules on schools are aimed at bolstering youngsters’ access to creative, instructive and physical activities such as creative writing, sports, theater, oratory and robotics, but also to take courses in things like safe internet use. 

The deadline for enrolling in the new programs is October 15, with the first round of activities starting 10 days later.

Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Recognition of degrees from abroad simplified
NEWS

Recognition of degrees from abroad simplified

Dawdling over campus police
NEWS

Dawdling over campus police

No self-testing likely, but face masks to remain
SCHOOL RESTRICTIONS

No self-testing likely, but face masks to remain

Education funding for labor market needs
NEWS

Education funding for labor market needs

Grade thresholds for uni admission to be announced Friday
NEWS

Grade thresholds for uni admission to be announced Friday

New law seeks to purge unis of ‘eternal students’
NEWS

New law seeks to purge unis of ‘eternal students’