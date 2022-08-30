NEWS

FM has series of meetings in Prague

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who is in Prague for the Gymnich meeting, on Tuesday met with the president and the vice president of the Czech Republic’s Senate, Miloš Vystrčil and Jitka Seitlová, respectively, as well as with the Chairpersons of the Committees on Foreign Affairs, Defence and EU Affairs of the Czech Senate, Pavel Fischer and David Smoljak.

They had constructive discussions on energy issues, on global and regional developments, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, cooperation within the EU, the Balkans, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean, the foreign ministry posted on Twitter. [AMNA]

Diplomacy

