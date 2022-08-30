EODY reports 123 confirmed cases of West Nile virus, 11 deaths

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced 123 confirmed cases of the West Nile virus and 11 virus-related deaths in Greece on Tuesday. Of these 123 cases, 74 displayed symptoms affecting their central nervous system (encephalitis, meningitis, and others) while 49 had mild symptoms or no symptoms.

According to the EODY report, over the last week there were 36 new confirmed reported cases of the virus.

The cases were identified in areas of wider metropolitan Thessaloniki, Imathia, Kilkis, Pella, Pieria, Halkidiki, Serres, Trikala, and Larissa.